MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

MXL stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $41,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

