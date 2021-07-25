MBA Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,041 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 70.4% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 53.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54,079 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 62.1% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

