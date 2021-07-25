MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MBIA worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 40.2% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.