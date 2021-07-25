Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.87 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $666.50 million and approximately $43.87 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,133.37 or 0.99895570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00871409 BTC.

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,792,177 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

