Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 389.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Medallia worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,242. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLA stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.