Medicalchain (MTN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $90,860.00

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Medicalchain has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $90,860.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00137957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,316.51 or 0.99362621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00860082 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

