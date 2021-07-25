MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Reaches $617,337.57

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 64.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 94% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $617,337.57 and $7,070.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

