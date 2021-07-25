MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.60% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.81.

TSE:MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

