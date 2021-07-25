Megacoin Market Cap Reaches $350,523.27 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $350,523.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00358809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,587,350 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

