Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $350,523.27 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00358809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,587,350 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

