Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 1,808,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,235. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

