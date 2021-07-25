Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 0.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,563. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

