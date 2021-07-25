Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 752.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. National Pension Service raised its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Okta stock traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

