Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 330.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,319 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of PROS worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PROS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 95,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.69.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

