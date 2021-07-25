Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 30,600 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 566.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. 1,809,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

