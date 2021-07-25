Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 2.36% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

Shares of QELL stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,044. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.