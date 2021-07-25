Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 132,000 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 815,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

