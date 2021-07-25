Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.31. 341,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

