Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $25.95 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 1.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

NYSE TWLO traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $409.84. 1,013,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,318. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

