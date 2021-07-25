Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $3.87 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 256.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 371,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,890. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

