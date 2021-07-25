Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $57.89 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $57,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,924,000 after purchasing an additional 144,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $200.50. 2,887,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,994. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $285.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

