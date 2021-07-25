Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.81.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.29. The stock had a trading volume of 751,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,309. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.92. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

