Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.54. 1,736,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

