Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $10.59 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Anaplan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 120.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 68.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 392,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $45,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 1,397,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,700. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

