Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $5.68 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.13. 1,308,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

