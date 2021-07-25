Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $6.93 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $13.45 on Friday, reaching $95.21. 15,424,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

