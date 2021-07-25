Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $8.81 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.34. 406,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.64 and a 1 year high of $616.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.21.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

