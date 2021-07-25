Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $8.83 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.66. 7,606,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

