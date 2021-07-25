Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $8.84 Million Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.47. 3,030,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,218. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

