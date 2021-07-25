Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $13,695,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $10,956,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000.

Get Levere alerts:

Shares of LVRAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.