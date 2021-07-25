Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of LivePerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in LivePerson by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 259,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

