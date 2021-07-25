Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,189,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.02% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 492,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.63. 6,463,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216,198. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.