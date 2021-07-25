Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,597,000. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.1% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

VIAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 6,552,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,132,175. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

