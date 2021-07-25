Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,100 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,724,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Elastic by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 615,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.53. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

