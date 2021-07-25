Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.43. 974,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,412. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.35 and a 52 week high of $532.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

