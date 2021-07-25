Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $49.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,643.32. 1,401,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,369. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,374.07. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

