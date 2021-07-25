Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 4,800 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

