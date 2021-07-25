Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 5,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $240.40. 1,107,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.59 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

