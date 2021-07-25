Membrana (MBN) Price Tops $0.0008

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Membrana has a market cap of $298,024.43 and $87,982.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.11 or 0.00825430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 387,707,831 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Buying and Selling Membrana

