Meme Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $450.57 or 0.01308669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00401257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

