Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $6,912.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

