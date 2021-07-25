MenaPay Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $471.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00806495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

