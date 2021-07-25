Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 245,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 153.9% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

