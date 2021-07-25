Merculet (MVP) Price Up 37.3% This Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $171,306.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.