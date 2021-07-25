Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

