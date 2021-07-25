Meta (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00814959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.