MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0093 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $25.00 million and $656,601.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00129101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00143398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,291.42 or 0.99627650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00873634 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,856,506,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,630,704 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.