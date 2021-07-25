Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $63,727.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,133.01 or 0.06240206 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00136547 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,709,312 coins and its circulating supply is 78,709,214 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars.

