Method Finance (MTHD) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $597,301.82 and approximately $506.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,311,870 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

