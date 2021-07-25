Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $35.10 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $35.10 million and $79,094.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00008539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00120452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,275.21 or 0.99714367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00864868 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,243,396 coins and its circulating supply is 11,957,022 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.